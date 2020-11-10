WhatsApp gets a new shopping button: How it works

With an eye to increase its e-commerce presence, WhatsApp has now introduced a new shopping button on the Business version of the app, that will allow users to browse through a business' catalogue, message businesses directly.

The option is available on both Android and iOS smartphones. The shopping button gives users direct access to the catalog on the WhatsApp Business app. Users can access the button directly from their chat, making it easier for them to explore your products and services while chatting.

How WhatsApp's new shopping button works:

The shopping button does not bring in any new functionality to the table but it simply makes the process of discovering product catalogues easier. The button, which looks like a storefront icon, will replace the call button within conversations.

However, the users will still be able to place voice or video calls in the application.

When interacting with a WhatsApp Business account, users will be able to see the shopping button on the chat screens of particular Business account on the app.

Once tapped, the shopping button will take you to the business' catalogue through which you can see what goods and services you can purchase from that business. This will essentially help businesses on WhatsApp enhance discovery of their products and boost their sales.





According to WhatsApp, more than 175 million people message a WhatsApp Business account every day, and more than 40 million people view a business’ catalogue each month – including more than 3 million in India.

Although, it is not clear as to when this will happen, teasers shared by WhatsApp indicate that users might not have to wait too long for the upcoming feature.

With this addition, Facebook is aggressively boosting its e-commerce presence across the world. In recent times, WhatsApp introduced new features that allow WhatsApp Business users to sell products directly from the platform. The feature will allow purchases to be made directly from a WhatsApp chat with a business. The company will also provide hosting services to small businesses through Facebook’s partners in the country.









