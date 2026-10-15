WhatsApp Guest Calling launched: How to join voice and video calls without an account

WhatsApp has introduced its Guest Calling feature, allowing people without a WhatsApp account to join voice and video calls through a shared link.

Launched by WhatsApp, owned by Meta, on 15th October 2026, the new addition aims to make online meetings, group discussions, tutoring sessions, and personal chats more convenient. Users may sign in via their computer browser without making an account or downloading the WhatsApp application.

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The new feature lets WhatsApp users invite others outside the app while still ensuring that only those they choose are part of a WhatsApp conversation. Guest calls are free, end-to-end encrypted and have no time limits, according to WhatsApp's official announcement.

Up to 32 people are allowed for group calls. The company has also revealed that it will offer Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook integration later this year, making call scheduling easier.

WhatsApp Guest Calling: How does it work? Guest Calling lets an existing WhatsApp user generate a call link and share it with other people. The link can be opened in a web browser on the recipient's computer, with the required entry information being the name and a request for access to the call. They don't have to register on WhatsApp or download the app to join.

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However, only WhatsApp account holders can create call links. All guests must remain in a virtual waiting room until the host grants access to their requests. The host may also terminate a participant at any time, without losing control of the conversation.

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WhatsApp says guests can use several calling features, including computer screen sharing, thumbs-up and heart emoji reactions, and the option to raise their hands to indicate that they want to speak.

How to join a WhatsApp call without an account To be a part of a voice or video call as a guest user, follow these steps:

Receive a call link: Ask a WhatsApp user to create one and share it with you. Open the link: Use a web browser on your computer to click on the invitation link. Your name: Provide your name when prompted to identify yourself to the host. Request access: Submit your request to join the call. Wait for permission: You will remain in the waiting room until the host admits you. Join the conversation: After logging in, join the voice or video call and take advantage of the in-call features. There's no need for guests to register for a new account or download WhatsApp to use this feature. To create the invitation, the host needs to have a WhatsApp account.

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What can guests do during WhatsApp calls? There are a few restrictions with guest access. Participants cannot see other participants' cell phone numbers, send messages, or directly invite more people to the call. The host controls who joins and stays in the conversation.

The feature can be used for one-to-one calls or group calls with up to 32 participants. Guest calling is end-to-end encrypted, which can help protect conversations, WhatsApp adds.

WhatsApp to add Google Calendar and Outlook integration Later in 2026, WhatsApp will also be adding integrations with Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook. Users can generate WhatsApp call links directly in their calendars and add them as event invitations, the company says.

The integration requires users to install the WhatsApp plugin and link their account. Invitees can join the calls scheduled via the shared link, even if they don't have a WhatsApp account.

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The updates include enhancements to WhatsApp’s calling feature that improve the ability to connect with colleagues, students, friends and family across platforms.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.