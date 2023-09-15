Head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, denies reports that the messaging platform is considering introducing advertisements to increase revenue.

Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp, refuted the media reports on Friday suggesting that the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is considering alternative methods to increase revenue through the introduction of advertisements.

Previously, a FT report suggested that Meta owned WhatsApp is considering adding ads to its chat app as the parent company is looking for ways to increase revenue.

However, Cathcart took it to X and announced the claims of WhatsApp exploring ads to its chat app being false. In his latest post, attaching the FT story, he said, "This @FT story is false. We aren't doing this. Also it looks like you misspelled Brian's name…"

FT earlier reported that teams at Meta have been discussing whether to show ads in lists of conversations with contacts on the WhatsApp chat screen, but no final decisions have been made, as per sources close to the development informed the publication..

The report also stated that Meta was also considering adding a subscription fee to use the app ad-free but many company insiders voiced against it. However, all such claims have been denied by WhatsApp.

Moreover, as per Reuters, WhatsApp stated the FT, "We can't account for every conversation someone had in our company but we are not testing this, working on it, and it's not our plan at all."

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has recently announced the launch of its WhatsApp Channels feature in India. The Meta owned company will roll out the new feature to over 150 countries that will bring private updates from organizations, sports teams, artists, and thought leaders that users can follow.

According to the company, WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool within the app.

Here are key features of WhatsApp Channels:

Enhanced Directory: It helps users to find channels which are already filtered as per their country. Moreover, they can also view channels which are popular, most active and new.

Reactions: Users can react with emojis to offer feedback and witness a count of overall reactions. However, the emoji reacted by you will not be visible to followers.

Forwarding: Everytime you forward an update to chats or groups, this will include a link sourcing channel for people to know about the channel details and follow you.

It is noteworthy that WhatsApp Channels is in the process of being introduced, but it is not accessible to everyone at the moment. For those with access, the Meta owned platform is introducing new functionalities. Certain features, such as channel creation, may not be accessible to some users at this time.