WhatsApp head Will Cathcart hints potential introduction of Ads on Channels and Status: Report
WhatsApp is said to be testing voice message and sticker features, while also considering the introduction of ads in the Status feature. Will Cathcart, WhatsApp's head, stated that ads could appear in channels or status, but not in the inbox.
