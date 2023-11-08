comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 08 2023 13:05:04
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.25 -0.42%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 579.8 -0.17%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 646 0.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 936 -1.3%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 206.85 -0.55%
Business News/ Technology / App News/  WhatsApp head Will Cathcart hints potential introduction of Ads on Channels and Status: Report
Back Back

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart hints potential introduction of Ads on Channels and Status: Report

 Livemint

WhatsApp is said to be testing voice message and sticker features, while also considering the introduction of ads in the Status feature. Will Cathcart, WhatsApp's head, stated that ads could appear in channels or status, but not in the inbox.

For representation purposes only (REUTERS)Premium
For representation purposes only (REUTERS)

WhatsApp Channel is said to be in the process of developing or testing fresh voice message and sticker features. Additionally, it is reported that the platform may introduce advertisements in the Status feature.

In a recent interview with a Brazilian publication, WhatsApp's head, Will Cathcart, potentially disclosed the platform's ad-related intentions. According to Cathcart, WhatsApp will not display ads in the inbox, but there is a possibility they might appear in different locations, like Status or Channels.

“There could be ads in other places — channels or status. For example, channels might charge people to subscribe, they might be exclusive to paid members or the owners might want to promote the channel. But, no, we won't put ads in our inbox," mentioned Cathcart, as per the report.

In an interesting turn of events, back in September, Will Cathcart had categorically refuted the allegations made in a Financial Times report, which suggested WhatsApp's potential placement of ads on the chat screen. On X, the WhatsApp head stated, "This @FT story is false. We aren't doing this."

It is crucial to highlight that although Cathcart may have suggested the possibility of ads being introduced in WhatsApp's Status or Channels section, it does not signify a definite confirmation of their arrival. In 2019, WhatsApp experimented with ads in the beta version's Status segment, yet it never transitioned to the public version.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp reported that it took action against 7.11 million accounts in September, as per its latest monthly report for India, in adherence to the IT regulations. 

As per PTI, among these, 2.57 million accounts were banned proactively, even before receiving any user reports.

From September 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023, a total of 7,111,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. Among these, 2,571,000 accounts were proactively banned prior to receiving any user reports, as mentioned in the WhatsApp report.

 

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 12:33 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App