WhatsApp hidden trick: How to view status of others without letting them know

Ever wished to view a WhatsApp contact's status but secretly, without letting them know that you actually have seen their status before it disappeared? Just like several other apps such as WhatsApp's parent company Facebook and photo-sharing app Instagram, that have the feature of uploading stories for a period of 24 hours, the popular messaging app too has the status update feature enabled for its users.

However, unlike on Instagram or Snapchat or any other apps with "Stories" feature, WhatsApp does give you a hidden feature to view a Status update on the app secretively. How is that possible?

The answer lies in one of the many old features of WhatsApp: Read Receipts.

Yes, just as Read Receipts feature works for chats where you either want to turn on the ticks to blue in order to know the status of your message once sent or switch it off for various reasons, this feature works in a similar manner for Stories too.

How to view status of others without letting them know:

Well, the trick involves practically one step!

Go to Settings, click on ‘Privacy’ and turn off the Read receipts.

Now, if you check someone’s status, he or she will not be able to see your name on the list of people.

However, there is a catch. Just as switching off the Read Receipts for messages does not let you know if the person has read your message or not, you will also not be able to see who all have checked your status. But if you are okay with not keeping a tab on who all viewed your status, then this feature comes really handy.

Follow the same procedure to switch on Read Receipts like you did when you had to turn them off.





