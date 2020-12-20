WhatsApp in 2020: 10 features that changed the way we use the app

While 2020 has been a static year for most, instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced some major updates . Some of these features enhanced the messaging experience while others introduced entirely new use cases for the app.

Here’s a list of some of the noticeable features launched this year:

1. WhatsApp Payments: WhatsApp designed the payments feature in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) using the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), a realtime payment system that enables transactions with over 160 supported banks. With this new feature, WhatsApp plans to make payments as easy as sending a message.

2. Disappearing messages: This feature, as the name suggests, allows users to send messages to a chat that will disappear after 7 days. The messaging platform claims this not only helps in lessening the clutter but is also helping keep the conversation more private.

3. Redesigned storage management tool: Users can declutter their WhatsApp chats, of forwarded texts, pictures and videos, with the new storage management tool that was launched earlier this year.

4. Mute Always: Users can mute their WhatsApp groups or personal chats indefinitely with the new ‘Always Mute’ option.

5. Customisable wallpapers: WhatsApp now lets users to make their chats more personal and distinguishable by using a custom wallpaper for their most important chats and favorite people.

6. Advanced search option: With this option, users can now filter the search with photos, audio, GIFs, videos, along with documents and links.

7. Animated stickers: Stickers on WhatsApp are used for expressing emotions. WhatsApp rolled out animated sticker packs as a more fun and expressive way to communicate.

8. QR codes: WhatsApp recently introduced a new way to add a new contact. Soon users will be able to scan their QR code to add them to your contacts.

9. Group video calls: One of the biggest changes in the app came at a time when virtual calls became the only way to socialize. WhatsApp users can video call up to 8 people at once. WhatsApp also lets the user press and hold to maximize a participant's video to full screen.

10. Dark mode: The Dark Mode theme now also extends to the computer/ desktop, as well. The new dark theme is aimed at relieving stress on the eye.

