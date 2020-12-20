WhatsApp in 2020: 10 features that changed the way we use the app

WhatsApp in 2020: 10 features that changed the way we use the app2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2020, 10:24 PM IST
Some of these features enhanced the messaging experience while others introduced entirely new uses for the app
While 2020 has been a static year for most, instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced some major updates. Some of these features enhanced the messaging experience while others introduced entirely new use cases for the app.
Here’s a list of some of the noticeable features launched this year:
1. WhatsApp Payments: WhatsApp designed the payments feature in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) using the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), a realtime payment system that enables transactions with over 160 supported banks. With this new feature, WhatsApp plans to make payments as easy as sending a message.
2. Disappearing messages: This feature, as the name suggests, allows users to send messages to a chat that will disappear after 7 days. The messaging platform claims this not only helps in lessening the clutter but is also helping keep the conversation more private.
3. Redesigned storage management tool: Users can declutter their WhatsApp chats, of forwarded texts, pictures and videos, with the new storage management tool that was launched earlier this year.
4. Mute Always: Users can mute their WhatsApp groups or personal chats indefinitely with the new ‘Always Mute’ option.
5. Customisable wallpapers: WhatsApp now lets users to make their chats more personal and distinguishable by using a custom wallpaper for their most important chats and favorite people.
6. Advanced search option: With this option, users can now filter the search with photos, audio, GIFs, videos, along with documents and links.
7. Animated stickers: Stickers on WhatsApp are used for expressing emotions. WhatsApp rolled out animated sticker packs as a more fun and expressive way to communicate.
8. QR codes: WhatsApp recently introduced a new way to add a new contact. Soon users will be able to scan their QR code to add them to your contacts.
9. Group video calls: One of the biggest changes in the app came at a time when virtual calls became the only way to socialize. WhatsApp users can video call up to 8 people at once. WhatsApp also lets the user press and hold to maximize a participant's video to full screen.
10. Dark mode: The Dark Mode theme now also extends to the computer/ desktop, as well. The new dark theme is aimed at relieving stress on the eye.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.