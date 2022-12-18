WhatsApp introduces feature to disable call alerts for Windows beta

WhatsApp, a Meta owned instant messaging platform, is rolling out a new feature which will provide users an ability to turn off call notifications on Windows beta. This feature to turn off notifications for WhatsApp calls has been introduced to beta testers as of now after launching the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2250.4.0 update which is available on the Microsoft Store, as per a report on WABetaInfo.
To find this feature, users can open WhatsApp Settings then move to Notifications. After choosing the toggle for the feature, users can further choose to disable the notifications for incoming WhatsApp calls.
The feature to disable call notifications can be helpful as sometimes these notifications might not be visible when the device is on do not disturb mode, so users can anyways disable the notifications.
WhatsApp is also rolling out three new large animated heart emojis for beta testing, as per a report. Notably, the instant messaging app has implemented the feature with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.18.8.
According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is also rolling out a new update version 2.23.1.3 through the Google Play Beta Program which will bring three new large animated heart emojis in line with all other types/colours of heart emojis.
This development comes a month after the same source reported that WhatsApp is working on 21 new emojis. It could be seen that the new emojis are not visible within the emoji keyboard.
Meanwhile, the instant messaging app has recently added several new features and its most recent feature is disappearing messages. Now the Meta owned company is working on an extreme version of the same feature and messages can be viewed once before it disappears.
According to a report by Mashable, WABetaInfo suggests that the extreme version of disappearing messages will be a message that can only be viewed once before it disappears, both for the sender and the recipient.