WhatsApp introduces feature to disable call alerts for Windows beta

WhatsApp, a Meta owned instant messaging platform, is rolling out a new feature which will provide users an ability to turn off call notifications on Windows beta. This feature to turn off notifications for WhatsApp calls has been introduced to beta testers as of now after launching the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2250.4.0 update which is available on the Microsoft Store, as per a report on WABetaInfo.

