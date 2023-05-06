WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a host of fresh features through new updates for Android devices. Some of these features are currently available only to a select group of beta testers, while others have already been rolled out worldwide. Among the new features are the ability to mute calls from unknown numbers, a redesigned user interface featuring a bottom navigation bar, the ability to create single-vote polls, and more.

Additionally, the instant messaging giant is testing a feature for Android that resembles WhatsApp for iOS, with icons arranged in a bottom navigation bar.

The instant messaging platform has reportedly made progress on its feature to silence calls from unknown numbers, which was first reported back in March. As per a recent update from WABetaInfo, the feature has been introduced to the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.7 update.

With this new feature, beta testers can now put unknown callers on silent mode via a toggle switch in the Settings > Privacy menu. This enables users to mute calls from potentially spammy phone numbers. However, these calls will still appear in the Calls log and notifications tab. Interested users can access the feature by downloading the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.7 from the Google Play Store.

A new update to the WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.23.10.6, includes a revamped user interface that features a bottom navigation bar reminiscent of WhatsApp for iOS. This change allows Android users to quickly switch between different tabs within the app. While the new interface is currently available to a limited group of beta testers, it is expected to become available to a wider audience in the near future.

Reports suggest that Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is testing this feature to improve the app's overall user experience.

WhatsApp has recently announced several new features, including the ability to create single-vote polls, search for polls in chats using filters, and receive notifications when people vote on polls.

According to a blog post from Meta, these updates to the polls feature will make it more convenient for users to gather data and make decisions. With the single-vote polls feature, users will not be able to change their answers once they have submitted their vote. Additionally, finding specific polls will be made easier through the use of search filters, similar to searching for images and videos. Finally, users can opt to receive notifications when others vote on a poll to keep track of the results in real-time.

In addition, WhatsApp has introduced new features that allow users to forward media with available captions and add captions to documents when sharing. Users can now add captions to documents such as newspaper articles or working documents before sharing them. These updates are being rolled out globally and will be available to all users in the coming weeks. With these enhancements, WhatsApp aims to improve the user experience by making it easier to share and provide context for media and documents.