WhatsApp introduces new features for Android, including silencing unknown callers and a bottom navigation bar2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 08:55 AM IST
Among the new features are the ability to mute calls from unknown numbers, a redesigned user interface featuring a bottom navigation bar, the ability to create single-vote polls, and more.
WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a host of fresh features through new updates for Android devices. Some of these features are currently available only to a select group of beta testers, while others have already been rolled out worldwide. Among the new features are the ability to mute calls from unknown numbers, a redesigned user interface featuring a bottom navigation bar, the ability to create single-vote polls, and more.
