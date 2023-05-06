WhatsApp introduces new features for Android, including silencing unknown callers and a bottom navigation bar

According to a blog post from Meta, these updates to the polls feature will make it more convenient for users to gather data and make decisions. With the single-vote polls feature, users will not be able to change their answers once they have submitted their vote. Additionally, finding specific polls will be made easier through the use of search filters, similar to searching for images and videos. Finally, users can opt to receive notifications when others vote on a poll to keep track of the results in real-time.