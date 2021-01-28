WhatsApp introduces new security feature for desktop users: Details here

WhatsApp is introducing a new layer of security for WhatsApp Web and desktop users. The added safety feature will be triggered when a user connects their WhatsApp account to their computer.

In order to achieve this added layer of security, WhatsApp claims that it is taking advantage of face or fingerprint unlock where it is available on the mobile phone operating system. In order to link WhatsApp Web or Desktop to the WhatsApp account the user will now be asked to use their face or fingerprint unlock on their phone, before scanning a QR code from the phone to link your device.

This new feature will help limit the chance that someone who has physical access to the smartphone will be able to log in without the owner’s biometrics. This new feature will also pop up a notice on the owner’s phone whenever a Web/Desktop login occurs. WhatsApp will also provide the ability to unlink devices from their phone at any time.

An official statement by WhatsApp also confirms that the face and fingerprint authentication takes place on their device in a “privacy preserving" manner - by design. The instant messaging application confirmed that it cannot access the biometric information stored by the device's operating system.

WhatsApp claims the new security update for linking devices will be rolling out, alongside a visual redesign to the WhatsApp Web page on phones, to users with compatible devices over the coming weeks.

