WhatsApp introduces short video messages feature for iOS and Android. How to use it1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST
WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has introduced a new feature that allows users to send short video messages up to 60 seconds long as an alternative to text messages. The feature is being rolled out globally and is available on both Android and iOS platforms.
Meta-owned WhatsApp has recently introduced a fresh addition to its app, allowing users to send brief video messages. With the new feature, users can now record short videos and send them as an alternative to text messages. These real-time video messages are limited to a duration of up to 60 seconds. The feature's global rollout has already commenced and will soon be available to all users worldwide.
