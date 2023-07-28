Meta-owned WhatsApp has recently introduced a fresh addition to its app, allowing users to send brief video messages. With the new feature, users can now record short videos and send them as an alternative to text messages. These real-time video messages are limited to a duration of up to 60 seconds. The feature's global rollout has already commenced and will soon be available to all users worldwide.

In a Facebook post, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the latest update for WhatsApp. He demonstrated the feature through a short video, illustrating how users can utilize it seamlessly. Similar to the process of recording real-time voice messages, the feature will incorporate a video recorder icon located next to the text box. This icon allows users to create short videos of up to 60 seconds in duration.

WhatsApp also provided comprehensive information about the latest update in an official blog post. As per the instant messaging app, the new feature allows users to record video messages, adding a personalized touch to various occasions like birthday wishes, sharing good news, or conveying any important information.

According to the blog, the new video messaging feature is being gradually rolled out to users worldwide on both Android and iOS platforms. To access the feature manually, users can download the latest version of WhatsApp from the Google Play Store or App Store. Moreover, The company claims that these video messages are fully end-to-end encrypted to ensure secure communication.

How to send a video message

Sending a video message is similar to sending a voice message. By tapping to switch to video mode and holding to record the video, you can create and share your message. Additionally, you have the option to swipe up and lock the recording. When recipients open the video message in a chat, it will play automatically without sound. However, tapping on the video will activate the sound.