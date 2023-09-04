WhatsApp introduces Toggle feature for instant video messaging: How to use it1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 02:13 PM IST
WhatsApp introduces toggle feature for manual control over instant video messaging. Users can enable or disable feature in settings.
WhatsApp is introducing a toggle feature in its beta version for Android and iOS that allows users to manually enable or disable the recently added instant video messaging feature. This toggle can be found in the app's settings, giving users more control over their messaging experience.