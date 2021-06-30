'View Once' is a feature where a user can send a video or image and that media can only be viewed once by the recipient. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out the view once feature to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.14.3 version. Beta users who are on this version and still don't see the feature may receive it in a future update. According to the report, iOS Beta users will soon get the feature as well.

