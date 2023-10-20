Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce a feature that enables users on both iOS and Android to designate voice notes as 'view once,' similar to the existing feature for other types of media. This feature is presently undergoing beta testing and is expected to be available to the broader user base in the near future.

As per a report from WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app is introducing a fresh privacy feature to its beta users, introducing self-destructing voice notes. WhatsApp users currently have the ability to select the 'view once' option when sharing images and videos with their contacts in the app. Now, this same feature is set to be extended to voice notes.

The feature is said to be making its way to specific beta testers using WhatsApp beta for Android through the Google Play Store and WhatsApp beta for iOS via the TestFlight app. The eligible versions for enabling the 'view once' mode for audio messages include WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.15 and 2.23.22.4, while on iOS, WhatsApp beta 23.21.1.73 is reportedly the compatible version for this update.

WABetaInfo also provided screenshots of the feature under testing, displaying the recognizable 'view once' icon within the voice message chat interface. By tapping this icon, users can send the voice note in the 'view once' mode. Voice notes sent with this feature activated cannot be replayed, saved, or shared.

To recall, WhatsApp has also announced plans to roll out a password-less passkey feature for Android users. This initiative is designed to bolster security and convenience by eliminating the requirement for conventional two-factor SMS authentication, which can be both insecure and inconvenient.

In an announcement made on X (formerly Twitter), the company mentioned, "Android users can easily and securely log back in with passkeys. Only your face, fingerprint, or pin unlocks your WhatsApp account."

Although passkeys underwent initial testing within WhatsApp's beta channel, they are now poised for release to the general user base. Nevertheless, there is currently no information available regarding the inclusion of WhatsApp passkeys for iPhone users.

The company has disclosed that Android support for passkeys will be introduced gradually over the upcoming weeks and months. Passkeys provide an alternative to traditional passwords by utilizing the authentication methods present on your device.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!