WhatsApp introduces 'View Once' mode for voice notes in latest privacy feature Beta test
WhatsApp is testing a feature that allows users to send voice notes that can only be viewed once.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce a feature that enables users on both iOS and Android to designate voice notes as 'view once,' similar to the existing feature for other types of media. This feature is presently undergoing beta testing and is expected to be available to the broader user base in the near future.