WhatsApp is rolling out ‘Kept Messages’ feature: Details on how it works

Meta owned WhatsApp is popular for bringing innovation to its features consistently. This time, the instant messaging platform has introduced a new feature called ‘Kept Messages’.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the new Kept Messages feature will be helpful to users when they want to keep some messages from visible forever for everyone in a group chat. If users keep a disappearing message, it would not disappear from the chat even after expiring.

Notably, every member of the group will be able to control the kept messages and these can be deleted by anyone at any time. The feature can come handy when users need to check their important messages at any point of time.

As of now, the new Kept Messages feature is available for some select beta testers who are using WhatsApp Business (v2.23.4.10).

The app is reportedly planning to bring the ability to transcribe voice notes in the future.

According to a WABetaInfo report, the feature was discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.73 update. Sharing a screenshot of the upcoming feature, the report says that WhatsApp will add an introduction screen to explain when the transcription is not available. As per the shared image, transcripts will not be available when no words are recognized in the voice note or are set to a different language.

The report says that the voice note transcription on WhatsApp will always be performed locally on the device. Users may be asked to download relevant language packs which will never be shared with WhatsApp or Apple. This means that the content of the message will be exclusive to you only. However, the feature may only work on recent versions of iOS.

In other news, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow WhatsApp desktop users to share photos and videos in their original quality. At present, images shared by WhatsApp compressed by default, thus impacting their quality. The new feature will allow users to send images in their original quality, preserving their resolution and clarity.