WhatsApp users were facing a few problems while using the instant messaging application. The users were reporting that they were not able to see the “last seen" or “online" status that usually is placed under the name of the person that person is texting. A few users had also complained about issues with registration.

According to WhatsApp beta tracker, WABetaInfo, all issues have been resolved. Users who were not able to change their privacy settings can now easily do so.

Several users took to Twitter on Friday night to register complaints regarding WhatsApp. A few users claimed that they were not able to see the “last seen" status or “online" status despite having it on since before. When these users tried to change the privacy settings, they realized that it had automatically switched to “Nobody" option. When they tried switching it back to the previous setting, the app starting giving an error message.

Few users claimed that this was part of a feature that is being tested by WhatsApp. However, WABetaInfo categorically denied it saying that it is fake news. The report claimed that the problem was created due to a server-side bug.

Since most users are able to view the status and are also able to switch between their privacy settings, everything seems to have come back to normal. There’s no official information revealed by WhatsApp regarding the outage.

