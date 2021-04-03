WhatsApp constantly keeps updating its app in order to provide a better experience for its 2-billion plus users worldwide. In the latest such development, the Facebook-owned popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to change colours inside the app.

The would-be feature was first spotted by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo. According to a tweet by WABetaInfo, with the help of this feature, the app's users will be able to change colours in the chat box and opt for a darker shade of Green for text on the screen. There's no official word yet on when the feature is expected to roll out to all users.

WhatsApp has been working on a lot of other new and exciting features. It was recently also reported that WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to change the playback speed of voice messages at their convenience. The feature is currently in beta is being developed for iOS users currently.

With this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to speed up their voice notes. The feature will be released with WhatsApp version 2.21.60.11. It will have a total of three-speed levels - 1x, 1.5x and 2x where users will be able to play the audio messages at any one of these speeds.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is reportedly working on rolling out a security feature to protect your chat backups with password and encryption.

WABetaInfo reported a year ago that the security update is a work-in-progress. However, it recently shared screenshots of how it could be presented in the service’s iOS and Android apps.

“To prevent unauthorized access to your iCloud Drive backup, you can set a password that will be used to encrypt future backups," one of the screenshots reads. “This password will be required when you restore from the backup." The app then asks the user to confirm their phone number, and select a password that’s at least eight characters long. Another screenshot warns that “WhatsApp will not be able to help recover forgotten passwords."

With inputs from ANI

