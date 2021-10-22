WhatsApp introduced a range of stickers to make sending payments on WhatsApp to add to the visual appeal of using the new payment mode. The new illustrations are built on various cultural expressions related to money exchange.

WhatsApp collaborated with five Indian women artists/illustrators to exclusively launch this new pack of Payments stickers for its users in India. These sticker packs celebrate the Indian culture and the women artists behind their curation.

Manesh Mahatme, Director of Payments, WhatsApp India said, “We believe that there’s a story behind every payment. Our aim is to onboard the next 500mn to the digital payments ecosystem and drive financial inclusion at scale. Hence, in line with our continuous endeavour to make sending money relatable and relevant for every user, we have collaborated with 5 accomplished women artists, rooted in India’s evolving culture, to bring alive some of the popular phrases and societal nuances that express payments experiences in a fun and compelling way."

He further added, "Throughout the expanse of our country, with varied people, across geographies and languages, our attempt is to build as many personalised and exciting features that give our users reasons to celebrate digital payments. Relatable expressive content such as Stickers is a powerful way to democratize payments, beyond any language barriers. As we go forward, we will continue to build more options and features for people to express their payments journey as they like."

Here are the artists WhatsApp has collaborated with to launch these sticker packs:

Anjali Mehta: An artist and illustrator known to find her inspiration from human psychology, travelling and photography. Her payments on WhatsApp stickers are called, ‘Pyaar aur Payments’.

Anuja Pothireddy: She is an avid sketch artist and GIF curator. Her payments on WhatsApp stick pack is called, ‘Pay OK Please’

Neethi: An independent illustrator and muralist, Neethi, loves drawing all things dreamy, inspired by nature and life. She has named her sticker pack ‘Pay Aadha or Zyaada’.

Osheen Silva: Illustrator and artist Osheen Silva is known to look at art through the lens of surrealism and fiction. Her payments on WhatsApp sticker pack is called ‘Sabse Bada Rupaiya’.

Mira Felicia Malhotra: Mumbai based graphic designer, Malhotra finds her inspiration from DIY culture, indie music, gender and mental health. She has created payments on WhatsApp sticker pack called, ‘Apna Sapna Money’.

