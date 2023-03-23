Meta owned WhatsApp has become a popular choice of instant messaging app in India. The platform has always been innovating new features. This time the instant messaging app has introduced a couple of new features for its users. Here are the details on these features:

Faster speeds and improved calling for WhatsApp Desktop

Initially launched as a mobile app, WhatsApp has evolved to incorporate more device capabilities, and is now used by hundreds of millions of people on computers and tablets. The platform owned by Meta now claims to enhance the messaging and calling experience across various devices.

WhatsApp has announced that its new Windows desktop app loads faster and features a user interface that is familiar to both WhatsApp and Windows users. The app also enables users to host group video calls with up to eight individuals, and audio calls with up to 32 individuals. WhatsApp intends to expand these limits over time, ensuring that users can always stay connected with their friends, family, and colleagues, as per the blogpost.

To make linking devices even easier, we’ve created an entirely new app for Windows.



With faster loading and a familiar interface, chatting between devices feels seamless.



Download the new Windows app here: https://t.co/TaY9s2mCko — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 23, 2023

New-multi-device capabilities

After introducing new multi-device capabilities, the Meta-owned instant messaging app has made various improvements, such as faster device linking, improved syncing across devices, and new features like link previews and stickers.

WhatsApp has announced that it is increasing the number of devices that support the app, and has recently launched a new beta experience for Android tablets. In addition, the company is currently in the early stages of beta testing a new and faster app for Mac desktops.

The platform even tweeted that now users can link their WhatsApp accounts to upto four devices. “No charger, no problem. Now you can link WhatsApp to up to 4 devices so your chats stay synced, encrypted, and flowing even after your phone goes offline 🖥️ 📲," reads the tweet from WhatsApp.

No charger, no problem. Now you can link WhatsApp to up to 4 devices so your chats stay synced, encrypted, and flowing even after your phone goes offline 🖥️ 📲 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 23, 2023

Recently, WhatsApp has also rolled out two features for groups. The update makes groups ‘more manageable’ for group admins. It also makes it easier for everyone to navigate through the groups.

Announcing the new features, the company said “Last year, we rolled out Communities, to help people get the most out of their groups on WhatsApp. Since launching, we’ve wanted to build even more tools for admins and users alike. Today we’re excited to roll out a few new changes we’ve made to make groups more manageable for admins and easier to navigate for everyone."

WhatsApp has added a new tool to the app that gives group admins the ability to decide who is able to join a group. With the new feature, when an admin chooses to share their group’s invite link, or make their group joinable in a community, they will have more control over who can join.

“Groups are where people have some of their most intimate conversations and it’s important that admins are able to easily decide who can and cannot come in," WhatsApp said.

Another feature coming to WhatsApp is the ability to search a contact’s name to see groups that are in common.

“With the growth of Communities and their larger groups, we want to make it easy to know which groups you have in common with someone. Whether you’re trying to remember the name of a group you know you share with someone or you want to see the groups you’re both in, you can now easily search a contact’s name to see your groups in common," the company said.

The two new features will start rolling out to WhatsApp users worldwide over the coming weeks.