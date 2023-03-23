WhatsApp launches new multi-device linking, improved calling for Desktop, more3 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:40 AM IST
This time the instant messaging app has introduced a couple of new features for its users. Here are the details on these features.
Meta owned WhatsApp has become a popular choice of instant messaging app in India. The platform has always been innovating new features. This time the instant messaging app has introduced a couple of new features for its users. Here are the details on these features:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×