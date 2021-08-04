Messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature called 'View Once' this week. A photo or a video immediately will be deleted from the chat once opened by the recipient through WhatsApp's 'View once' feature.

The message will be shown as "opened" once the media content has been viewed.

The recipient will also be able to see that it is a 'view ones' photo/video, so this new feature one would want to use for people you trust to not take a screenshot.

"Only send photos or videos with view once media enabled to trusted individuals. For example, it's possible for someone to: Take a screenshot or screen recording of the media before it disappears. You won’t be notified if someone takes a screenshot or screen recording," WhatsApp said in a blog post on Wednesday.

About WhatsApp's 'View Once' key features:

Media will not be saved to the recipient’s Photos or Gallery.

Once you send a view once a photo or video, you won’t be able to view it again.

One cannot forward, save, star, or share photos or videos that were sent or received with the view once media is enabled.

One can only see if a recipient has opened a view once photo or video if they have read receipts turned on.

If you don’t open the photo or video within 14 days of it being sent, the media will expire from the chat.

An individual must select view once media each time you want to send a view once photo or video.

View once media can be restored from backup if the message is unopened at the time of backup. If the photo or video has already been opened, the media will not be included in the backup and can’t be restored.

How to send 'View once' photos/videos on WhatsApp?

When sending a photo or video, you can make it 'view once' by tapping the “1" button to the left of the send button. After the recipient opens it, it’ll be deleted.

In a blog post, WhatsApp said this 'View ones' media feature can be used for sharing pictures like trying new clothes at a store, a quick reaction to a moment in time, or something sensitive like a Wi-Fi password.

"As with all the personal messages you send on WhatsApp, View Once media is protected by end-to-end encryption so WhatsApp cannot see them. They will also be clearly marked with a new “one-time" icon," the messaging app said.

