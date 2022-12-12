WhatsApp makes it easier to search Groups in the chat list: Here’s how

In a related news, Windows Beta users are getting the Message Yourself feature. It is available to desktop users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2248.2.0 update from the Microsoft Store. The feature is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days. With the 'Message Yourself' feature, WhatsApp users will be able to send texts, media and notes to themselves. At present, users have to rely on tricks like using wa.me/+91 followed by their 10-digit mobile number to send messages to themselves.