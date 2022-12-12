WhatsApp makes it easier to search Groups in the chat list: Here’s how

Meta-owned instant messaging platform is releasing another feature for its users. Called Recent groups, it will allow users to search WhatsApp Groups using a contact name. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp Desktop users running version 2.2245.9 are able to see ‘Recent Groups’ everytime they search a contact name in the search list.
Meta-owned instant messaging platform is releasing another feature for its users. Called Recent groups, it will allow users to search WhatsApp Groups using a contact name. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp Desktop users running version 2.2245.9 are able to see ‘Recent Groups’ everytime they search a contact name in the search list.
WhatsApp users often find themselves added into multiple groups, making it difficult for them to remember the group name that is common with a specific contact. But the new feature is making it easier for users to find groups using a particular contact name. Every time a user searches a specific contact name in the search bar, they will get a list of all recent WhatsApp groups that are common with the contact.
WhatsApp users often find themselves added into multiple groups, making it difficult for them to remember the group name that is common with a specific contact. But the new feature is making it easier for users to find groups using a particular contact name. Every time a user searches a specific contact name in the search bar, they will get a list of all recent WhatsApp groups that are common with the contact.
Readers must note that a feature that lists all your groups in common with a particular contact is already available within their chat info but WhatsApp is making it easier and faster to use right within the chat list, the report says.
Readers must note that a feature that lists all your groups in common with a particular contact is already available within their chat info but WhatsApp is making it easier and faster to use right within the chat list, the report says.
As mentioned above, the recent groups feature on WhatsApp is available for desktop users only. It is expected to be rolled out to more people over the coming days.
As mentioned above, the recent groups feature on WhatsApp is available for desktop users only. It is expected to be rolled out to more people over the coming days.
In a related news, Windows Beta users are getting the Message Yourself feature. It is available to desktop users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2248.2.0 update from the Microsoft Store. The feature is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days. With the 'Message Yourself' feature, WhatsApp users will be able to send texts, media and notes to themselves. At present, users have to rely on tricks like using wa.me/+91 followed by their 10-digit mobile number to send messages to themselves.