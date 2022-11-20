WhatsApp may bring a screen lock feature for its desktop users: Report

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for its desktop users. Called the Screen Lock, the feature will ask for a password every time any user opens the application. It will bring an additional layer of security to WhatsApp and protect unauthorized access when the user is not using his/her device running WhatsApp.
As reported by WaBetaInfo - the online platform that keeps track of new and upcoming features of WhatsApp, the feature is currently under development. It is expected to be released to some beta testers in the future.
As per the report, the screen lock on WhatsApp will be optional. Users will be able to choose when the app should require the password, giving them more control over their WhatsApp chats. The password set by the user will not be shared by WhatsApp. Instead, it will be saved locally.
Along with the numeric password, users may also protect their chats with a fingerprint sensor. As stated in WaBetaInfo report, WhatsApp may also implement a feature that lets users lock the app by using Touch ID on a Mac when a fingerprint sensor is available.
Since this feature is under development, it is still not ready so some elements of the interface may be missing in this screenshot. As additional news,
What happens in case a user forgets the screen lock password?
The report suggests that users will simply need to log out of WhatsApp desktop and log in back again if they forget the set password.
“In case you lose the password, you need to log out of the app and log into WhatsApp Desktop again by linking your device with the QR code", it says.