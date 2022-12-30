Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / App News /  WhatsApp may bring ability to pin up to five chats

WhatsApp may bring ability to pin up to five chats

2 min read . 04:24 PM ISTLivemint
WhatsApp users can pin up to three chats at present

  • In a concept stage, the feature once rolled out will allow users to pin up to 5 chats to the top of their chat list. This way WhatsApp users will be able to prioritize more conversations that are most important to them.

WhatsApp users may soon be able to pin up to five chats. At present, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform allows users to pin up to three chats. But, according to WaBetaInfo, this could be increased to five.

In a concept stage, the feature once rolled out will allow users to pin up to 5 chats to the top of their chat list. This way WhatsApp users will be able to prioritize more conversations that are most important to them.

“With the number of chats increasing daily, having the option to pin more chats can help users stay more organized and focused. In addition, as more and more users are using larger screens, we believe it makes sense to support a higher limit of pinned chats to better meet their needs," the report said.

As mentioned above, WhatsApp users can pin up to three chats. The feature is available on the app and desktop versions of the social messaging app. If you are wondering how to pin chats on WhatsApp, then here’s how you can do it

Step 1- Open WhatsApp on your device

Step 2- On Apple iPhone, swipe right on the chat that you wish to pin

Step 3- On Android, tap and hold the chat you want to pin and choose Pin chat

Step 4- On desktop, click on the drop down arrow that you see when you hover over a chat

Step - Here, choose Pin Chat

In a related news, the social messaging platform is working on a feature that will allow users to report status updates. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the alleged feature would let users report a status update within a new menu in the status section. Reportedly, if any user finds a suspicious status update which violates the Terms of Service, users will have the option to report it to the team. The feature is currently under development and could soon be rolled out on WhatsApp Desktop beta.

