WhatsApp may bring ‘Admin Review’ feature for group chats: Report

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application owned by Meta, is introducing a new feature that aims to enhance group chat management. According to WaBetaInfo report, WhatsApp is currently testing the "Admin Review" feature, which will prove to be invaluable for group administrators when they are away.

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, version 2.23.16.18, brings this feature to a select group of beta testers, offering them a first-hand experience of its functionality, as reported by WABetaInfo.

The feature introduces a new option within the group settings screen that allows all participants in a group chat to report messages they find concerning or inappropriate directly to the group administrators. Once a message is reported, the admin will have the authority to either delete the message for everyone or take appropriate action based on the nature of the reported content. This could include removing the sender from the group to maintain a safe and respectful environment within the conversation.

With this powerful tool at their disposal, group admins can now efficiently oversee the group even when they are not actively present, ensuring that the conversation remains respectful and adheres to community guidelines.

Messages that require admin review will be conveniently listed in a new section found in the group info screen. To report a message, any member of the chat can simply open the message options and select the appropriate action.

While the admin review feature is currently available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store, it is set to roll out to even more users in the coming days. This marks a significant step forward in fostering a secure and positive environment for group interactions on WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working on another feature that may help users to verify their accounts easily. The instant messaging app is reportedly working on feature that will allow users to use their email addresses as an alternative login method.