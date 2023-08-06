WhatsApp may bring ‘Admin Review’ feature for group chats: Report

WhatsApp may bring ‘Admin Review’ feature for group chats: Report1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 01:09 PM IST
WhatsApp may introduce Admin Review feature for group chat management, allowing participants to report concerning messages to administrators.
WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application owned by Meta, is introducing a new feature that aims to enhance group chat management. According to WaBetaInfo report, WhatsApp is currently testing the "Admin Review" feature, which will prove to be invaluable for group administrators when they are away.