Users of the instant messaging app WhatsApp may have been logged out of the linked devices due to a new WhatsApp update that may automatically log users out of the linked devices.

Users noticed that after the recent update conversations in WhatsApp across the multiple devices were not properly synced at times. It includes instances like a user started a conversation on a mobile phone but was not able to see the complete version when the user switched to the desktop version of WhatsApp.

The update fixes some issues where the conversations across linked devices weren’t properly synced at times. There were instances where a certain conversation was not updated on either of the linked devices, so if you started a conversation on your phone and wanted to continue it on your desktop, you wouldn’t be able to see the complete version of it due to syncing issues.

WhatsApp is currently rolling out an update that includes a security fix to sync linked devices correctly, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

How to re login:

Once logged out, users can easily log back into the device by scanning the QR code and the fix has been currently implemented only in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

How to check:

Users need to open the WhatsApp on the smartphone and proceed to the linked devices tab and if the linked devices is displayed normally, then it means the user is still not logged out and has not received the latest update from WhatsApp.

However, If the user sees a message that says “Your devices were logged out due to an unexpected issue," the user will need to relink all the devices.

Meanwhile, “WhatsApp users will now have the option to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats. When enabled, all new one-on-one chats you or another person start will be set to disappear at your chosen duration, and we've added a new option when creating a group chat that lets you turn it on for groups you create. This new feature is optional and does not change or delete any of your existing chats," said the Meta-owned instant messaging app.

