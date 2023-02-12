WhatsApp may soon allow desktop users to share images in original quality

Meta-owned social messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for its desktop users. The upcoming feature will allow WhatsApp desktop users to share photos and videos in their original quality. According to a WaBetaInfo report, the feature is currently under development.

Sharing a screenshot of the feature, the report says that the new feature will allow users to send images in their original quality, preserving their resolution and clarity. With the new feature, WhatsApp users will be able to send media without worrying about losing the image quality or resolution.

The report says that when this feature is rolled out to beta testers, users will still be able to share photos using the standard compression method. It will be helpful for those who wish to conserve storage space. It will always be the default option, the report says.

As mentioned earlier, the ability to send photos in their original quality is under development and it will be released in a future update of the app.

Meanwhile, Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a slew of new features that will allow users to share voice messages on their status. Once shared, the ring will appear around profile photos in the Chat list and other places. One such feature is that users can show their loved ones exactly how they feel with just a tap as the Meta-owned company has facilitated new status reactions on its application.

The instant messaging app is also rolling out a new camera mode to some users. With the new camera mode, users will be able to switch to video mode from photo mode with just a tap. They will no longer need to tap and hold to record videos, enabling hands-free video recording. The feature is available to users who have installed the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.2.0.70 update.