WhatsApp may soon allow desktop users to share images in original quality
- Sharing a screenshot of the feature, the report says that the new feature will allow users to send images in their original quality, preserving their resolution and clarity.
Meta-owned social messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for its desktop users. The upcoming feature will allow WhatsApp desktop users to share photos and videos in their original quality. According to a WaBetaInfo report, the feature is currently under development.
