WhatsApp may soon allow users to lock chats to enhance privacy: Here’s how

Meanwhile, WhatsApp plans to enhance its disappearing message feature by adding 15 additional duration limits. As of now, WhatsApp only offers three options for disappearing messages, namely 24 hours, seven days, and 90 days. But the app will soon get more options. These new options will be accessible from the "More options" menu and will include durations ranging from one year to just one hour. This added flexibility will give users more control over their conversations and allow them to customize their disappearing message settings to fit their needs.