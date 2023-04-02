WhatsApp may soon allow users to lock chats to enhance privacy: Here’s how

WhatsApp may soon allow users to lock chats to enhance privacy: Here’s how2 min read . 11:09 AM IST
- After locking a chat on WhatsApp, it can only be accessed using the phone’s passcode or the user’s fingerprint.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for its users. As per a report by WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app may bring a feature that will allow users to lock chats and hide them from others.
The feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.8.2 update available on the Google Play Store. It will be rolled out to all users in a future update.
The report says that once the feature is available, WhatsApp users will be able to lock specific chats using passcode or fingerprint. This will add a layer of security to WhatsApp chats, allowing users to keep sensitive information safe from others. “In particular, it will be possible to lock your most private chats right within the chat’s contact or group info," it says.
After locking a chat, it can only be accessed using the phone’s passcode or the user’s fingerprint. Also, once a chat is added to the list of locked chats, it will be only available within this screen. In case, a user tries to access these locked chats and fails, he/she will be prompted to clear the chat to open it.
The feature will also help in keeping media private by ensuring that media files such as photos and videos sent in a locked chat are not automatically saved to the device’s gallery.
As mentioned before, the ability to lock chats is a feature under development. It will be released in a future update of the app.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp plans to enhance its disappearing message feature by adding 15 additional duration limits. As of now, WhatsApp only offers three options for disappearing messages, namely 24 hours, seven days, and 90 days. But the app will soon get more options. These new options will be accessible from the "More options" menu and will include durations ranging from one year to just one hour. This added flexibility will give users more control over their conversations and allow them to customize their disappearing message settings to fit their needs.
