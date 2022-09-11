WhatsApp may soon allow users to search messages by date

In other news, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called WhatsApp Survey. As reported by WaBetaInfo - an online platform that tracks WhatsApp features, the platform may soon ask users for feedback within the app itself. By participating in these in-app surveys, users can give their feedback about new features, products, and more, after receiving an invitation. Users will receive invitations to submit their feedback. The report shares a screenshot of the feature which shows that WhatsApp will bring a verified chat to send survey invitations. At present, it is unclear which surveys users will receive from this conversation. Users will have the option to decline invitations from this official WhatsApp chat.