WhatsApp may soon allow users to search messages by date

The upcoming search message by date WhatsApp feature will be helpful when a user wants to discover the first message shared with a certain contact or wishes to read what messages were shared on that certain date.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Meta-owned WhatsApp may soon bring a new feature that will allow users to search messages by date. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is working on a search message by date feature, for a future update of the app. The feature was first spotted two years ago in 2020. But after some time, it was no longer in their plans to release to the public.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meta-owned WhatsApp may soon bring a new feature that will allow users to search messages by date. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is working on a search message by date feature, for a future update of the app. The feature was first spotted two years ago in 2020. But after some time, it was no longer in their plans to release to the public.
Now, WhatsApp is finally planning to bring this feature. “After releasing the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.0.19.73 update from TestFlight, we discovered that WhatsApp is finally planning to release the feature in the future again," the report says.
Now, WhatsApp is finally planning to bring this feature. “After releasing the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.0.19.73 update from TestFlight, we discovered that WhatsApp is finally planning to release the feature in the future again," the report says.
How will search message by date feature work on WhatsApp?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
How will search message by date feature work on WhatsApp?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Once the feature is released, users will see a new calendar icon when they search for a message in a conversation. With this icon, users will be able to jump to a certain date allowing them to rear all messages from that exact date. Users will be able to dismiss the date view by simply scrolling through the conversation.
Once the feature is released, users will see a new calendar icon when they search for a message in a conversation. With this icon, users will be able to jump to a certain date allowing them to rear all messages from that exact date. Users will be able to dismiss the date view by simply scrolling through the conversation.
The upcoming search message by date WhatsApp feature will be helpful when a user wants to discover the first message shared with a certain contact or wishes to read what messages were shared on that certain date.
The upcoming search message by date WhatsApp feature will be helpful when a user wants to discover the first message shared with a certain contact or wishes to read what messages were shared on that certain date.
The feature is currently under development. WhatsApp is expected to release the feature with a future update.
The feature is currently under development. WhatsApp is expected to release the feature with a future update.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In other news, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called WhatsApp Survey. As reported by WaBetaInfo - an online platform that tracks WhatsApp features, the platform may soon ask users for feedback within the app itself. By participating in these in-app surveys, users can give their feedback about new features, products, and more, after receiving an invitation. Users will receive invitations to submit their feedback. The report shares a screenshot of the feature which shows that WhatsApp will bring a verified chat to send survey invitations. At present, it is unclear which surveys users will receive from this conversation. Users will have the option to decline invitations from this official WhatsApp chat.
In other news, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called WhatsApp Survey. As reported by WaBetaInfo - an online platform that tracks WhatsApp features, the platform may soon ask users for feedback within the app itself. By participating in these in-app surveys, users can give their feedback about new features, products, and more, after receiving an invitation. Users will receive invitations to submit their feedback. The report shares a screenshot of the feature which shows that WhatsApp will bring a verified chat to send survey invitations. At present, it is unclear which surveys users will receive from this conversation. Users will have the option to decline invitations from this official WhatsApp chat.