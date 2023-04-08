Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to share their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving WhatsApp. The feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.7.0.75 update by WaBetaInfo.

Sharing a screenshot of the new feature, the report says that it will improve the way a status update is shared to Facebook Story. The report states that WhatsApp users will always be in control over their status updates as they can decide which status updates are always shared.

Additionally, the ability to share status updates to Facebook stories without leaving WhatsApp will be optional. It will be disabled by default. In case a user wants to enable the feature, they can head to the status privacy settings. The feature can be disabled at any time.

The new ability will allow users to save time and effort in manually sharing their status updates as the status update will be shared as a Facebook Story without leaving WhatsApp. As mentioned above, the new feature is currently under development and will be available in a future update of the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working on the ability to create channels on WhatsApp. The feature will be a tool “for broadcasting information, allowing users to easily receive useful updates from other people they want to get updates from."

A WaBetaInfo report says that channels on WhatsApp will be available as a separate and optional section within the Status tab. The section will be called ‘Updates’. In future, the Status tab will have a revamped interface for status updates.

On the privacy front, a WhatsApp channel will not reveal the user's phone number and other information. Such details will remain hidden. But, messages received within a channel won’t be end-to-end encrypted. In case you are unaware, private messages shared on WhatsApp - both individual and group chats offer end-to-end encryption. This means that no one can read these messages, except the sender and receiver.