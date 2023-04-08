WhatsApp may soon allow users to share status updates to Facebook stories without leaving app2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 01:39 PM IST
- The ability to share status updates to Facebook stories without leaving WhatsApp will be optional. It will be disabled by default.
Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to share their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving WhatsApp. The feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.7.0.75 update by WaBetaInfo.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×