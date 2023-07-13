WhatsApp may soon allow users to share their animated avatar with other contacts: Report1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 05:28 PM IST
WhatsApp is planning to introduce animated avatars in a future update, allowing for more expressive communication. The company is also releasing a phone number privacy feature to protect user privacy within communities.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms used by billions of users worldwide. The company keeps updating new features to the app, enhancing the overall experience for its users. One such feature coming to WhatsApp is the ability to share animated avatar with other contacts.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×