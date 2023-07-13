Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms used by billions of users worldwide. The company keeps updating new features to the app, enhancing the overall experience for its users. One such feature coming to WhatsApp is the ability to share animated avatar with other contacts.

According to a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is planning to bring an animated version of the avatar pack in a future update of the app. The company recently announced two major improvements. The first improvement involved the ability to configure your avatar by taking a photo, making the avatar creation process automatic. The second improvement was a newly expanded collection of avatars that is automatically rolled out to all users who set up their avatar configuration directly from the app settings.

The report shares a video of the upcoming animated avatars. The video shows WhatsApp avatars infused with more life and personality, allowing for a more expressive communication experience.

In another news, WhatsApp is releasing the phone number privacy feature for both Android and iOS users. WABetaInfo's report indicates that this new feature is included in the beta update available for both operating systems. Once users install the latest beta update, they will come across a novel option labeled "phone number privacy" within the community announcement group info section.

The feature enables users to safeguard their privacy by concealing their phone numbers within WhatsApp communities. By enabling this feature, users can ensure that their phone numbers are only visible to community administrators and individuals who have saved their contact information, adds the report.

It is important to note that the phone number privacy feature applies solely to community members, as the phone number of the community admin will always remain visible.