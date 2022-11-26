WhatsApp may soon allow users to share voice notes as status updates

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for its users. The company may soon bring the ability to share voice notes as status updates. At present, users can share images and videos as WhatsApp status updates. But, as per a report by WaBetaInfo, it is now working on bringing the ability to share voice notes to your status update. The feature has been spotted in work for iOS users on WhatsApp.
For those unaware, WaBetaInfo is an online platform that tracks the latest and upcoming features of WhatsApp.
As per the report, users will be able to post a voice note which is up to 30 seconds long to their status updates. Similar to a WhatsApp chat, a microphone icon will show up when you don’t enter any text within this section otherwise. It further adds that the voice status updates will only be shared with the people a user chooses to share with.
They can select the contacts within the privacy settings. Voice notes shared to WhatsApp status update will be end-to-end encrypted, the report says.
This upcoming WhatsApp feature is under development not only for iOS users, but also for Android users. The ability to share a voice note to status update will be available in a future update.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a Screen Lock feature that will ask for a password every time any user opens the application. It will bring an additional layer of security to WhatsApp and protect unauthorized access when the user is not using his/her device running WhatsApp. According to the WaBetaInfo report, the feature is currently under development and is expected to be released to some beta testers in the future.