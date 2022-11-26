WhatsApp may soon allow users to share voice notes as status updates

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a Screen Lock feature that will ask for a password every time any user opens the application. It will bring an additional layer of security to WhatsApp and protect unauthorized access when the user is not using his/her device running WhatsApp. According to the WaBetaInfo report, the feature is currently under development and is expected to be released to some beta testers in the future.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}