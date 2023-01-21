WhatsApp may soon bring this ‘much-awaited’ feature1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 08:51 AM IST
- The feature to share images in original quality was discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.11 update.
Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp may soon allow users to share photos with other contacts in the original quality. At present, images shared via WhatsApp get compressed, resulting in grainy photos. But, according to WaBetaInfo, the company is working on the ability to send photos in original quality. WaBetaInfo is an online website which tracks upcoming features of WhatsApp.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×