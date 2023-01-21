WhatsApp may soon bring this ‘much-awaited’ feature

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to block users within the chat list and from notifications. The app is reportedly adding two new entry points to block users. The first shortcut is to block a contact by opening the chat option in the chat list. The second option is to block users through the notification received on their phone. In case a user receives a call from an unknown user, he/she will be able to block them right from the app notification.