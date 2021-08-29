Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WhatsApp may soon get this Messenger-like feature that users are waiting for. Details here

WhatsApp will get quick message reactions, similar to Messenger or Instagram.
1 min read . 03:08 PM IST Livemint

The new WhatsApp feature is currently under development and will be available for beta testers in the future

Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp might introduce quick message reactions in future updates. The feature has been seen on other social media platforms owned by WhatsApp's parent - Messenger and Instagram.

WhatsApp is expected to launch the feature on all platforms - Android, iOS and desktop, reported WABetaInfo, a portal that tracks developments on the messaging application. Quick message reactions will allow users to select from a list of emojis to react to messages received.

The feature is still under development and will be released for beta testers in a coming update, WABetaInfo added.

Once quick message reactions are introduced, WhatsApp will show a message to users prompting them to upgrade to the latest version of the application to use the feature. The list of emojis that will be part of the feature is still under development.

