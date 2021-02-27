WhatsApp may soon introduce redesigned media footer for Android users

WhatsApp may introduce a new feature for Android users. The company is testing a new media footer in the beta version of the Android application. A report suggests that this new feature is currently under development and may not be functional for beta testers.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks new features and updates on the beta version of the application, version 2.21.5.4 shows a redesigned media footer. A media footer can be found on the bottom of page before sending any pictures or videos or any other media. The media button icon has been modified to reflect a new icon. Earlier versions of the application used ‘+’ symbol. The re-designed bar also shows up when a user posts a status on the app. In terms of functionality in the app, there doesn’t seem to be any changes apart from the design of the UI.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a multiple device feature. The feature will allow the WhatsApp account holder to access the same account from different devices, without the need to have the primary connected to the internet. Currently, users can only access the services of the platform via WhatsApp Web. However, the primary device needs to stay connected to the internet in order for it to function properly.

