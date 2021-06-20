Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >App News >WhatsApp multi-device feature: Beta version to support 4 devices, one phone

WhatsApp multi-device feature: Beta version to support 4 devices, one phone

The user will not be able to message or call from web, desktop or Portal to users who have an outdated version
1 min read . 07:18 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • This implies that the feature might not support multiple smartphones initially
  • The other device formats will include WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop and Portal only

WhatsApp multi-deivce support is expected to roll out to Beta version of the application very soon. The company chief and even Mark Zuckerberg have officially announced that the feature is expected to roll out within the next two months. The feature has been spotted on the app but it's still not functional, even for beta testers of the application.

A recent screenshot of WhatsApp multi-device support was shared by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks features on the beta version. The screengrab mentions that multi-device support on WhatsApp will initially work on four devices and a smartphone at once. This implies that the feature might not support multiple smartphones initially. The other device formats will include WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop and Portal only.

View Full Image
Screengrab of the feature
Additionally, WhatsApp also posted some pointers regarding the new feature. The user will not be able to message or call from web, desktop or Portal to users who have an outdated version of WhatsApp on their phone. The feature may also be affected in the beta version.

The multi-device support on beta versions is expected to be rolled out within 2 months or slightly longer.

The other feature that has been confirmed is 'disappearing mode'. The disappearing messages feature has already been available for users to apply on different chats. With disappearing mode, users will be able to convert all chats to disappearing mode where messages will automatically delete after a stipulated time period.

WhatsApp will also launch something called 'view-once' messages. As the name suggests, once the feature is turned on, messages that are read or viewed once will disappear. A similar feature is available on Instagram and Snapchat.

