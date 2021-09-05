WhatsApp multi-device support is one of the biggest changes introduced by the messaging platform in past few years. The new multi-device support will solve a long-standing issue for many users. With the help of multi-device support, WhatsApp users can use the platform on different devices simultaneously, without the primary device being connected to the internet. The user's personal messages, media, and calls will remain end-to-end encrypted.

While the feature will roll out to stable users soon, the application allows testers to make use of it ahead of the official launch. The multi-device beta is an opt-in program that gives you early access to try a new version of WhatsApp for Web, Desktop, and Portal.

Eligibility

WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business app beta users using the latest version of WhatsApp beta on Android and iPhone.

The feature will be available to WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business app users in limited countries. The multi-device beta, however, will be rolling out worldwide.

How to join or leave the multi-device beta

First, update to the latest version of WhatsApp on your device. After joining the multi-device beta, you’ll need to relink your companion devices.

For Android devices

Open WhatsApp > tap More options.

Tap Linked Devices.

Tap Multi-device beta.

Tap Join Beta.

For iPhones

Go to WhatsApp Settings.

Tap Linked Devices.

Tap Multi-Device Beta.

Tap Join Beta.

If you don’t use your phone for over 14 days, your linked devices will become disconnected.

Unsupported features

Currently, these are the features not available with this feature

Viewing live location on companion devices.

Pinning chats on WhatsApp Web or Desktop.

Joining, viewing, and resetting group invites from WhatsApp Web and Desktop. You’ll need to use your phone instead.

Messaging or calling someone who is using a very old version of WhatsApp on their phone won't work from your linked device.

Calling from Portal or WhatsApp Desktop to linked devices that aren’t enrolled in the multi-device beta.

Other WhatsApp accounts on your Portal won't work unless those accounts have joined the multi-device beta.

WhatsApp Business users can’t edit their business name or labels from WhatsApp Web or Desktop.

