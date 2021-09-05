While the feature will roll out to stable users soon, the application allows testers to make use of it ahead of the official launch
WhatsApp multi-device support is one of the biggest changes introduced by the messaging platform in past few years. The new multi-device support will solve a long-standing issue for many users. With the help of multi-device support, WhatsApp users can use the platform on different devices simultaneously, without the primary device being connected to the internet. The user's personal messages, media, and calls will remain end-to-end encrypted.
While the feature will roll out to stable users soon, the application allows testers to make use of it ahead of the official launch. The multi-device beta is an opt-in program that gives you early access to try a new version of WhatsApp for Web, Desktop, and Portal.