WhatsApp multi-device feature in beta: How to use app on 4 devices before official launch
While the feature will roll out to stable users soon, the application allows testers to make use of it ahead of the official launch
WhatsApp multi-device support is one of the biggest changes introduced by the messaging platform in past few years. The new multi-device support will solve a long-standing issue for many users. With the help of multi-device support, WhatsApp users can use the platform on different devices simultaneously, without the primary device being connected to the internet. The user's personal messages, media, and calls will remain end-to-end encrypted.
While the feature will roll out to stable users soon, the application allows testers to make use of it ahead of the official launch. The multi-device beta is an opt-in program that gives you early access to try a new version of WhatsApp for Web, Desktop, and Portal.
Eligibility
WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business app beta users using the latest version of WhatsApp beta on Android and iPhone.
The feature will be available to WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business app users in limited countries. The multi-device beta, however, will be rolling out worldwide.
How to join or leave the multi-device beta
First, update to the latest version of WhatsApp on your device. After joining the multi-device beta, you’ll need to relink your companion devices.
For Android devices
For iPhones
If you don’t use your phone for over 14 days, your linked devices will become disconnected.
Unsupported features
Currently, these are the features not available with this feature
