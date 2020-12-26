WhatsApp Multiple Device features being tested: Report

WhatsApp’s Multiple Device support feature is probably on the of the biggest feature changes the company is working on. The feature is yet to be functional even for beta testers of the instant messaging application. However, a new report now hints that WhatsApp might soon introduce the feature, at least for the beta testers.

According to a tweet by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks new features on WhatsApp, WhatsApp is testing calls feature using multi-device support. In a reply to a query on Twitter, the official account of the website stated, “WhatsApp is currently testing calls when the multi-device is configured for the same account between different devices since the last week. No release date available."

In the month of September, WABetaInfo also shared some screenshots of the new feature in action on the desktop client of WhatsApp and even on the Android version of the app.

The website shared screenshots of WhatsApp Web client downloading chats in order to function without the need of the primary device to be connected to the internet. The leak also suggested that users will be able to use up to 4 devices simultaneously once the feature makes it to the beta version and eventually to the stable version.

Recently , messaging app WhatsApp released a range of stickers specially meant for Christmas Wishes. So if you are home alone and looking for a way to wish your family and friends then WhatsApp Christmas 2020 stickers are just perfect. The new stickers come as a welcome addition as many people have preferred celebrating festivities at home.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via