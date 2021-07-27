WhatsApp is rolling out Archived chats that will allow users to focus on important messages and to help deprioritise those messages that can get in the way.

Starting from today, WhatsApp is rolling out new settings for archived chats which will give the user more control over their inbox and more ways to organise the Archived Chats folder.

According to a statement from WhatsApp, many users have been demanding that archived messages should stay tucked away in the Archived Chats folder, instead of moving back into the main chat list when a new message arrives.

Archive on WhatsApp lets you organize your private messages and prioritize important conversations. Your Archived chats will now remain archived and muted but you can always change them back! pic.twitter.com/QbAY6iu81p — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 27, 2021

The new Archived Chats settings mean that any message thread that is archived will now stay in the Archived Chats folder, even if a new message is sent to that thread.

Until and unless a user manually chooses to unarchive a conversation, these chats will stay tucked away permanently. WhatsApp users will always have the option to revert to how archived chats worked before the update.

WhatsApp explained why they introduced the new feature. The official statement said, "We know that not everything always needs to be front and centre for you. We want to make sure that WhatsApp remains a private and secure place where you can speak to the people who are most important to you and where you’re in control of your messages."

The messaging application has been testing the archived chats features for a few years. In 2019, the feature was spotted on the beta version but it was later rolled back. The feature surfaced again last year and since then the Facebook-owned company has been trying to refine it for roll-out to users on the stable version.

