WhatsApp is working on larger link previews in chats for its application on iOS. The feature recently appeared in testing phase on WhatsApp beta for iOS. Now this feature has also made an appearance on Android side of things, indicating that WhatsApp will launch the feature on both operating systems once it is ready.

Screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks upcoming updates for WhatsApp, show that the size of images in link previews on both iOS and Android will be increased by a considerable amount. This will allow for high quality previews for links to appear within the chat.

What images appear in the larger link previews will depend on the page being shared. .

The heading of the link and the kicker will continue to appear like before. However, they have been placed underneath the image, instead of on the right side, as before.

The feature is currently under development and will be rolled out in a future update, WABetaInfo said.

In another change, WhatsApp has made the profile pictures smaller and removed line separators between chats in a recent beta update for Android. The feature might appear for other users soon too.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform also working on 'view once' feature, which is similar to disappearing message feature seen on other messaging platforms.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics