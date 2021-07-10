WhatsApp recently rolled out a new update for iOS users on the beta programme of the applications.The instant messaging application has made it easier for the user to interact with in-app notifications. iOS users running WhatsApp’s new beta update will be able to view entire chats without having to open them. This will not only provide an efficient way to quickly view messages but will also allow users to read messages without letting the sender know that it has been read.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp recently rolled out the beta version 2.21.140.9 for iOS users. This beta update will introduce a new way of interacting with in-app notifications of the instant messaging platform. Users will be able to view more details of a chat from within the notification banner.

The users will be able to expand the notification in order to view the content of the chat. The preview of the chat will not be static, according to the report. Users will be able to scroll up to even view older messages from that particular chat. Unlike the peek feature, where the user was only able to view new messages in a static cell, this new feature will allow the user to view more messages and even media like images, GIF, videos and stickers.

The user can now expand the in-app notification in order to show the chat preview: the chat preview is not static like the one that appears when you peek on a chat cell, so the user can scroll up and down the view to see older and newer messages.

The user will have no need to enter the chat to view the media. Hence, the chat will not get updated at the sender’s end and they will not get the blue tick, even if the read receipts feature is on. However, if the user opts to reply from within the notification, all previous messages with a grey tick will turn blue.

