OPEN APP
Home >Technology >App News >WhatsApp new feature: Indian users can now add Payments Background while paying through the app. How to use

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for its payments function that will allow users to allow themed backgrounds to transactions with their contacts. The 'Payments Background' feature has been designed specifically for Indian users. WhatsApp users in the country can use backgrounds to complement money sent on birthdays, holidays, or for gifts and travel.

WhatsApp said the core idea behind the Payments Background feature is to create a more personalised experience for the sender and the receiver by adding an element of expression to monetary transactions.

“WhatsApp is a safe space where people share their thoughts and feelings with their friends and family. With Payments Backgrounds, our effort is to bring excitement to everyday payments through WhatsApp and enable our users to express themselves if they wish, through a range of emotive themes denoting celebrations, affection, warmth or fun," said Manesh Mahatme, Director of WhatsApp Payments.

“We believe that sending and receiving money is so much more than just a transaction. Often it's the stories behind the exchanges that are priceless. We look forward to creating more features and functionalities and continue making payments on WhatsApp an interesting and interactive experience," he added.

Based on the the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), WhatsApp's Payments feature supports a real-time payment system that enables transactions with over 227 banks.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp had appointed Manesh Mahatme to head its payments business in India. Mahatme came to the Facebook-owned messaging platform after spending nearly seven years at Amazon Pay India, where he was Director and then a Board Member. He also spent four years at telecom giant Airtel’s payments unit, Airtel Money.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
A 3D printed Whatsapp logo (REUTERS)

WhatsApp Payments is live with SBI, HDFC, Axis Bank

3 min read . 16 Dec 2020
Last month, Facebook-owned WhatsApp received approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for rolling out its payments services (AP)

Zuckerberg calls India very special country, looks to push WhatsApp payments

4 min read . 15 Dec 2020
(Photo: AFP)

WhatsApp Pay data won’t be shared with Facebook, company clarifies

2 min read . 03 Feb 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout