WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for its payments function that will allow users to allow themed backgrounds to transactions with their contacts. The 'Payments Background' feature has been designed specifically for Indian users. WhatsApp users in the country can use backgrounds to complement money sent on birthdays, holidays, or for gifts and travel.

WhatsApp said the core idea behind the Payments Background feature is to create a more personalised experience for the sender and the receiver by adding an element of expression to monetary transactions.

“WhatsApp is a safe space where people share their thoughts and feelings with their friends and family. With Payments Backgrounds, our effort is to bring excitement to everyday payments through WhatsApp and enable our users to express themselves if they wish, through a range of emotive themes denoting celebrations, affection, warmth or fun," said Manesh Mahatme, Director of WhatsApp Payments.

“We believe that sending and receiving money is so much more than just a transaction. Often it's the stories behind the exchanges that are priceless. We look forward to creating more features and functionalities and continue making payments on WhatsApp an interesting and interactive experience," he added.

Based on the the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), WhatsApp's Payments feature supports a real-time payment system that enables transactions with over 227 banks.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp had appointed Manesh Mahatme to head its payments business in India. Mahatme came to the Facebook-owned messaging platform after spending nearly seven years at Amazon Pay India, where he was Director and then a Board Member. He also spent four years at telecom giant Airtel’s payments unit, Airtel Money.

