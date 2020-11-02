Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Technology >App News >WhatsApp new feature: Now users can enable disappearing messages function
If a user does not open Whatsapp in the seven-day period

WhatsApp new feature: Now users can enable disappearing messages function

1 min read . 07:50 AM IST Staff Writer

The feature, as per the App, will not work if the disappearing message is forwarded

Facebook-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp has confirmed its new exciting disappearing messages feature which, once enabled, will make new messages sent in individual or group chats disappear after seven days.

Facebook-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp has confirmed its new exciting disappearing messages feature which, once enabled, will make new messages sent in individual or group chats disappear after seven days.

As per the information provided on the support page, enabling the settings will not affect the messages previously sent or received in chat.

As per the information provided on the support page, enabling the settings will not affect the messages previously sent or received in chat.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

While the users can themselves turn disappearing messages on and off for individual chats, in a group chat, only the admins will get to use the feature.

With this, if a user does not open Whatsapp in the seven-day period, the message will disappear, but its preview might still be displayed in notifications until the App is opened.

The feature, as per the App, will not work if the disappearing message is forwarded, and in case the user creates a backup, however, when the user restores from a backup.

As per the settings for media download, if auto-download is turned on the receiving phone the images, videos will be automatically saved on the device.

There, however, is no option of customizing the time frame after which the messages will be deleted.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.