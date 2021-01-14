WhatsApp new feature: Read Later to replace Archived Chats

WhatsApp has been in the news for changing its privacy policy, which came into effect on 8 January. The instant messaging application is also working on some feature updates which includes the long-awaited ‘Read Later’ feature .

The ‘Read Later’ feature has been under development for a long period along with the vacation mode which surfaced back on Beta version last year. A new report WABetaInfo, a website that tracks new features available only to the beta version users of the application, shared screenshots of the feature.

The ‘Read Later’ feature is aimed at replacing the Archived Chats on the current stable version of the application. Unlike the current version, once the chat is marked as Read Later, the chat won’t pop up even if it receives a new message. The website has shared the next step after entering the ‘Read Later’ section. The section states, “To reduce interruptions, chats with new messages stay here and you won’t get any notifications."

The instant messaging application will not enforce the update on all users. The users will get the option to revert back to the older way where the new notifications will pop up on the top of the chat list.

WhatsApp recently updated the privacy policy and has been facing flak from users across the globe, including some prominent personalities such as Elon Musk. Tesla CEO even asked his followers to switch to Signal, a privacy focussed messaging app that also provides end-to-end encryption to its users.

