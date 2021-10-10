WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will simplify the process of recording audio messages. Currently, the instant messaging application requires the user to record the audio note in a single attempt. The user can either approve the voice recording or re-record it completely.

Now, the Facebook-owned instant messaging application is working on a new way to record audio messages. Users will be able to start, stop and resume in the same audio note, without having to start fresh every time. Most voice recorders on smartphones also work in a similar fashion. WABetaInfo, a website that tracks all new WhatsApp updates, spotted the feature on the iOS beta version of the application. However, the report claimed that WhatsApp is also working on a similar feature that will be rolled out for Android users.

A video of the new feature shows that while recording the audio message, the user will have the option to pause the recording and then resume it when required.

In the video, we can see that WhatsApp has provided three different buttons under the audio recording graphic. The user can start and stop recording the message by clicking on the red icon. Once they are done with the complete recording, they can send the message.

