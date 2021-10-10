Now, the Facebook-owned instant messaging application is working on a new way to record audio messages. Users will be able to start, stop and resume in the same audio note, without having to start fresh every time. Most voice recorders on smartphones also work in a similar fashion. WABetaInfo, a website that tracks all new WhatsApp updates, spotted the feature on the iOS beta version of the application. However, the report claimed that WhatsApp is also working on a similar feature that will be rolled out for Android users.