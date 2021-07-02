WhatsApp new feature: Users may soon get the choice to send high-quality videos

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WhatsApp is working on a new feature where users will be able to send videos and media in high definition. By default, the instant messaging platform compresses videos and images before sending it forward. The compression reduces the quality substantially. With the new feature, introduced in the beta version, users will have more control over the resolution of the video being sent via WhatsApp.

While sending a video, the user will get a pop-up asking the user to select the resolution in which the video needs to be sent. The options will include Auto, Best Quality and Data Saver. The Auto mode will use compression similar to what the company currently uses for videos.

The Best Quality mode will enable the user to share the video in the resolution stored in the native device. While the quality will be much better, users will notice longer periods of uploads compared to the Auto mode, especially for mobile devices running on slow internet speed.

The data saver mode will send the video in the most compressed version, compared to the other two options.

Recently, WhatsApp introduced the 'View Once' feature in beta version of the Android app. With the use of this feature, a user can send a video or image and that media can only be viewed once by the recipient.

WhatsApp is rolling out the view once feature to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.14.3 version. Beta users who are on this version and still don't see the feature may receive it in a future update. iOS Beta users will also get the feature soon.

