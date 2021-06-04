WhatsApp has launched a new update that allows users to increase the playback speed of voice messages. The new feature is aimed at users who rely heavily on long voice messages for personal or professional reasons.

In a statement, WhatsApp said, "These days we need all the time-saving tips and tricks we can find. This is why voice messages on WhatsApp are a particularly useful tool for people short on time, who are multitasking, or who have friends and family in different time zones."

WhatsApp has two modes of recording voice messages, one is, push and talk. As the name suggests, users can press and hold the mic button to record short messages. The second mode is more useful to record longer messages using the handsfree option. The user can open an individual or group chat, touch the microphone icon and slide up to lock hands-free recording.

The Fast Playback feature speeds up the message for the recipient, making it possible to reduce the time it takes to listen to long voice messages.

WhatsApp’s Fast Playback feature can change playback speed between the default 1x setting, to 1.5x speed, or 2x speed, without changing the pitch of someone’s voice.

As you press play on a voice message you will see the playback speed appear, which is set to 1x by default. Touch the speed to increase the speed to 1.5x or 2x. Then simply press play.

WhatsApp recently confirmed that they are going to introduce features that are high in demand, which includes support for multiple devices, a new disappearing mode and even an iPad application.

The multiple device feature will support up to four devices. With multi-device support, users can run WhatsApp simultaneously on four devices without any dependency on a primary device.

The other feature that has been confirmed is 'disappearing mode'. The disappearing messages feature has already been available for users to apply on different chats. With disappearing mode, users will be able to convert all chats to disappearing mode where messages will automatically delete after a stipulated time period.

WhatsApp will also launch something called 'view-once' messages. As the name suggests, once the feature is turned on, messages that are read or viewed once will disappear. A similar feature is available on Instagram and Snapchat.

