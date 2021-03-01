WhatsApp new feature: You can now mute videos before uploading on stories, chats

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WhatsApp has added a new, tiny but really significant update to its app recently. It's one of those updates that you might have been anticipating for long but managed to work without it too, sometimes.

"For your eyes, not your ears. You can now mute the audio on your videos before adding them to your Status or sending in chat. Now available on Android," tweeted WhatsApp.

This new WhatsApp feature essentially allows you to mute videos before sharing it as your WhatsApp status or sending it to other chats. The feature can be accessed from the video editing screen when one shares a video with another contact.

Users will be able to see a volume icon on the video editing screen to mute the video. It is available along with other video editing options such as trimming, adding text etc.

In case you are an Android user and you still don't see the update on your WhatsApp account, you can update the app manually via going to Google Play Store, searching for the app and then clicking on 'Update'. The feature should be available post the update.

