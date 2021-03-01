Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >App News >WhatsApp new feature: You can now mute videos before uploading on stories, chats
(Photo: Reuters)

WhatsApp new feature: You can now mute videos before uploading on stories, chats

1 min read . 10:08 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • The new WhatsApp feature will be available for Android users
  • The feature can be accessed from the video editing screen when one shares a video with another contact

WhatsApp has added a new, tiny but really significant update to its app recently. It's one of those updates that you might have been anticipating for long but managed to work without it too, sometimes.

WhatsApp has added a new, tiny but really significant update to its app recently. It's one of those updates that you might have been anticipating for long but managed to work without it too, sometimes.

Now, the Facebook-owned social messaging app has rolled out a mute video feature for its Android app users, for now. The announcement was made on WhatsApp's Twitter account.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Now, the Facebook-owned social messaging app has rolled out a mute video feature for its Android app users, for now. The announcement was made on WhatsApp's Twitter account.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"For your eyes, not your ears. You can now mute the audio on your videos before adding them to your Status or sending in chat. Now available on Android," tweeted WhatsApp.

This new WhatsApp feature essentially allows you to mute videos before sharing it as your WhatsApp status or sending it to other chats. The feature can be accessed from the video editing screen when one shares a video with another contact.

Users will be able to see a volume icon on the video editing screen to mute the video. It is available along with other video editing options such as trimming, adding text etc.

In case you are an Android user and you still don't see the update on your WhatsApp account, you can update the app manually via going to Google Play Store, searching for the app and then clicking on 'Update'. The feature should be available post the update.

As already mentioned, this feature is currently only available for Android users. The company has not divulged any information on its development for the same to iPhone users yet.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.